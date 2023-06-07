Watch Now
Locust Street Festival returns after three year pause

After a three-year pause, the 44th Locust Street Festival is returning Sunday, June 11 in the Riverwest neighborhood.
The businesses of Locust Street are starting their annual food festival this Sunday. The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Jun 06, 2023
MILWAUKEE — After a three year pause, the Locust Street Festival is back!

Tucked in the Riverwest neighborhood, the festival is a 44-year tradition that includes six live music stages, artists, food, beer, and over 100 local vendors.

Last year, the festival was canceled after a few last-minute challenges.

“It was devastating to have a summer with no one out and about and not doing anything,” Damien Sardina, owner of Sardina Specialties on Locust Street, said.

The previous organizers, Peter Wolberen and Linda Maslow, retired last year. Now, the co-owners of Black Husky Brewing, Tim and Toni Eichinger, are taking over the responsibility.

“When there’s a job to be done, you just do it. This is something the community in Riverwest needs and deserves to continue to celebrate who they are,” Tim said.

Eichinger says in previous years, the festival had nearly 20,000 visitors and is optimistic about this year.

“This is a celebration. Not just of what happened but what continues to happen,” Tim smiled.

After the pandemic, the festival is an opportunity to highlight the new local businesses in the area.

“It’s a time to celebrate and a time to have some fun. You’re also supporting some really nice businesses and bands,” Tim said.

The Locust Street Beer Run is happening right before the festival. It’s a 1.6-mile run that stretches through Riverwest with four Lakefront Beer stops along the route at different business.

The run starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 11. You can register on the same day. A map of the route is available here.

The festival goes from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Locust Street from Humboldt Street to Holton Street.

The festival is free for all. For more information, you can visit their website.

