Local business celebrates the legend of the Christmas pickle

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The holidays are full of special and unique traditions all around the world and here in Milwaukee, a special German custom has made its way across the Atlantic and brought some extra yuletide cheer.

“It's an all-family affair. When you open gifts, you have individual gifts that everybody kind of separately opens but this is kind of something that the whole family does together,” said Jessie Avery.

Tucked away within the branches of some Christmas trees is a unique ornament that has its roots in history.

The legend of the Christmas pickle comes from Germany, where parents, after decorating their spruces, would hide a gherkin among the trinkets.

Children would then start their search for the disappearing dill and whoever found it would get an extra gift.

That simple game has now crossed the world and here in Milwaukee, one small business is embracing the tradition, along with celebrating the beauty of all things brined.

“You can see all the passion, the love, and the time we put into making a pickle, and then when they walk out the door, they'll have a pickleicious day,” said Tony Galbari.

Located in the city’s Cooper Park neighborhood, Brew City Pickles is a haven for anyone who loves anything involving the crispy snack.

Co-owners Jessie Avery and Tony Galbari say turning their lifelong love for the food into a successful business is a dream, and the story of the yuletide surprise is a great way to get people to walk through their doors.

“What's cool is they come into the store, not only for the pickle ornament but to buy the pickle gift, like a pickle gummy or a pickle-specific item that they can give to the kids or adults,” said Avery.

Jessie and Tony say while the tradition of the Christmas pickle has been around for many, many years, celebrating it every year with their friends and family never gets old.

“It's a lot of fun to see their reaction, how energetic they get, how excited they are, especially when they find the pickle. I mean, it's a huge deal. You can't beat that,” said Tony.

“When you do it as a kid, it's one thing and you remember it, you enjoy it, but then you can tweak it and change it how you want and then share it with your kids. And I think that's special,” said Jessie.

For more information on Brew City Pickles, visit their website.

