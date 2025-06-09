Watch Now
Lily Pad Gallery West unveils captivating new exhibit in Milwaukee's Third Ward

The exhibition opened on June 4 and runs until July 13 at 215 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
New art exhibit is ‘Reimagining Time’ in Milwaukee’s Third Ward
MILWAUKEE — Lily Pad Gallery West, a Milwaukee fine art gallery in the Third Ward, has opened a new art exhibit.

The gallery, titled “Reimagining Time – Echoes of the Past, Visions of the Future: The Artwork of Tim Merrett and Richard Whitten,” opened last week and highlights the artwork of Richard Whitten and Tim Merrett, featuring multiple paintings they've created.

The two artists challenge the perception of history, space, and artistic tradition. Through this exhibition, visitors are invited to step into a realm where memory, invention, and imagination converge, according to the gallery's website.

The exhibition opened on June 4 and runs until July 13 at 215 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Lily Pad Gallery West's opening reception was held on June 6. Milwaukee Tonight’s Cassandra McShepard was there. You can watch her interview with the executive director of Lily Pad Gallery West in the video player below.

We found out about this because of our partnership with Imagine MKE. They are a nonprofit dedicated to serving and uplifting Milwaukee's arts and culture community.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

