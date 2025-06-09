Lily Pad Gallery West unveils captivating new exhibit in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Lily Pad Gallery West, a Milwaukee fine art gallery in the Third Ward, has opened a new art exhibit.

The gallery, titled “Reimagining Time – Echoes of the Past, Visions of the Future: The Artwork of Tim Merrett and Richard Whitten,” opened last week and highlights the artwork of Richard Whitten and Tim Merrett, featuring multiple paintings they've created.

The two artists challenge the perception of history, space, and artistic tradition. Through this exhibition, visitors are invited to step into a realm where memory, invention, and imagination converge, according to the gallery's website.

The exhibition opened on June 4 and runs until July 13 at 215 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Lily Pad Gallery West's opening reception was held on June 6. Milwaukee Tonight’s Cassandra McShepard was there. You can watch her interview with the executive director of Lily Pad Gallery West in the video player below.

New art exhibit is ‘Reimagining Time’ in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

We found out about this because of our partnership with Imagine MKE. They are a nonprofit dedicated to serving and uplifting Milwaukee's arts and culture community.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip