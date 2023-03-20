Jewish Museum Milwaukee exhibit tells the story of Hitler's war on modern art

MILWAUKEE — Jewish Museum Milwaukee (JMM) has a new exhibit that tells the story of Hitler's war on modern art.

The exhibit, "Degenerate! Hitler's War on Modern Art," highlights works of art across Europe that were confiscated under the control of the Nazi regime.

According to JMM, "Some were destroyed; some were sold to help build their war machine; others were used as propaganda, promoting the idea that certain perspectives and people were ‘degenerate’ and ‘unworthy of life’."

The exhibit opened on Feb. 24 and runs through June 4. For tickets and more information, visit JMM's website.

Cassandra McShepard will tell us more live at 6:30 p.m. Monday on Milwaukee Tonight.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee is located at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. in Milwaukee.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip