Jewish festival 'Chanukah' underway at Bayshore Mall

GLENDALE, Wis. — As many of us look forward to Christmas, we are also celebrating another holiday Thursday evening.

The Hoan Bridge is lighting up one beam a night for the next eight nights, one each night of Hanukkah.

James Groh joined us live at a celebration at Bayshore Mall, the third annual Chanukah Festival.

The Jewish festival is free and open to all. It includes a chocolate gelt drop, a giant Menorah lighting, a live DJ, and more!

Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip