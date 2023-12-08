Watch Now
Jewish festival 'Chanukah' underway at Bayshore Mall

James Groh joined us live for the third annual Chanukah Festival. The Jewish festival is free and includes a chocolate gelt drop, a giant Menorah lighting, a live DJ, and more!
Posted at 6:49 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 20:03:48-05

GLENDALE, Wis. — As many of us look forward to Christmas, we are also celebrating another holiday Thursday evening.

The Hoan Bridge is lighting up one beam a night for the next eight nights, one each night of Hanukkah.

James Groh joined us live at a celebration at Bayshore Mall, the third annual Chanukah Festival.

The Jewish festival is free and open to all. It includes a chocolate gelt drop, a giant Menorah lighting, a live DJ, and more!

Watch the videos at the top of this article to learn more.

