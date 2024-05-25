Jammin' 98.3:War Memorial Beer Garden, Family Kite Festival & more ahead this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!

From a War Memorial Beer Garden to the free Family Kite Festival, there's tons to do this weekend!

Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday

War Memorial Beer Garden, 750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive

There will be a special beer commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. There's live music and good food.

It's taking place all weekend from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Live music kicks off at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Saturday

Family Kite Festival, Veterans Park

You can pick up a free kite at the 37th annual Ikea Family Kite Festival!

It's this weekend at Veterans Park on the lakefront in Milwaukee. You can watch The Fabulous Windjammers, a professional precision kite-flying team from Detroit, perform three times per day. The Chicago Fire Kite Team will also be flying during the festival.

Don't miss the Canadian Dream Team, who will be making an appearance with their two large Super Giant Whale kites, their 120-foot Trilobite kite, and their all-new Giant Ikea Shark kite.

The Family Kite Festival runs from Saturday, May 25th through Sunday, May 26th. Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. and wrap up at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday

Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Baird Center

Calling all lovers of the strange and unusual! The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is coming to town!

Vendors, dealers, and artists will be displaying all things 'weird!' From antiques to creepy clothing. You'll also find items like taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, and much more!

Tickets at the door are $15. Kids under 12 are free. It runs from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip