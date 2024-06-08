Jammin' 98.3: Pride Fest, Greek Fest & more this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!

From Pride Fest celebrations to Tosa Greek Fest, there's tons to do this weekend!

Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday

Greek Fest, Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2160 Wauwatosa Ave.

The event brings authentic Greek food, live music, dancing, and more to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Church near Wauwatosa and Garfield Avenues.

It runs all weekend. For more information, click here.

Saturday

Water Lantern Festival, Veterans Park

This is a family-friendly event that can be shared by everyone! Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

You can grab a bite to eat, and enjoy music from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The lantern launch runs from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Sunday

Fat Daddys & D.I.X Pride Block Party, 735 S. 1st St.

Located along the Pride Parade route. There'll be drinks, dancing, a drag show, and more!

Runs from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

