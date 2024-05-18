Jammin' 98.3:Moulin Rouge, Big Truck Day & more ahead this weekend

It's a jam-packed weekend!

From Moulin Rouge to celebrating the city's 'Big Rigs' at Red Arrow Park, there's tons to do this weekend!

Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday

Moulin Rogue, Marcus Performing Center

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. If you missed today, the show runs until the end of May.

You can buy tickets here.

Saturday

Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park

Milwaukee is celebrating National Public Works Week with Big Truck Day!

It's an event that gives families the unique opportunity to explore the fleet of trucks that helps keep the city running and meet the folks who drive them.

It kicks off at Red Arrow Park at11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m

For more information, click here.

Sunday

Free Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Location: 9400 Boerner Drive Hales Corners

Sunday is expected to be a beautiful day! If you'd like to get out, and smell the flowers, head over to Boerner Botanical Gardens for their free day!

It runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

