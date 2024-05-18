Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Jammin' 98.3:Moulin Rouge, Big Truck Day & more ahead this weekend

Posted at 10:02 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 23:02:55-04

It's a jam-packed weekend!

From Moulin Rouge to celebrating the city's 'Big Rigs' at Red Arrow Park, there's tons to do this weekend!

Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday
Moulin Rogue, Marcus Performing Center

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. If you missed today, the show runs until the end of May.

You can buy tickets here.

Saturday
Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park

Milwaukee is celebrating National Public Works Week with Big Truck Day!

It's an event that gives families the unique opportunity to explore the fleet of trucks that helps keep the city running and meet the folks who drive them.

It kicks off at Red Arrow Park at11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m

For more information, click here.

Sunday

Free Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens
Location: 9400 Boerner Drive Hales Corners

Sunday is expected to be a beautiful day! If you'd like to get out, and smell the flowers, head over to Boerner Botanical Gardens for their free day!

It runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.