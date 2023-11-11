Watch Now
Jammin' 98.3: Fun events to go to this weekend in Milwaukee

Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 10, 2023
MILWAUKEE — There are a lot of fun events to do in Milwaukee this weekend! From a play based on Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird to a LOVE Scavenger Hunt, there's something guaranteed for everyone.

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events.

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird

Saturday, November 11, 2023 - Wakanda Wellness Week 2023 - Bridging Health Equity with Civic Engagement

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Milwaukee LOVE Scavenger Hunt for Couples Date Night

