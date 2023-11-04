Jammin' 98.3: Fun events in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — A Day of the Dead concert and Mr. & Miss Trans USA... those are just two fun things you can do in Milwaukee this weekend!
Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. [Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.]
Friday, November 3, 2023 - Day of the Dead Concert: Tres Souls
- Tickets and more information: visitmilwaukee.org
Saturday, November 4, 2023 - Family Free Day
- Tickets and more information: visitmilwaukee.org
Saturday, November 4, 2023 - Nicole Byer at The Pabst Theater
- Tickets and more information: pabsttheatergroup.com
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - Saz's Shuttle to Lambeau (Packers vs Rams)
- Tickets and more information: eventbrite.com
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - Mr. & Miss Trans USA
- Tickets: visitmilwaukee.org
- More info: Mr. and Miss Trans USA Pageant draws contestants and audience to Milwaukee
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.