Jammin' 98.3: Fun events in Milwaukee this weekend

A Day of the Dead concert and Mr. &amp; Miss Trans USA... those are just two fun things you can do in Milwaukee this weekend! Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Nov 03, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A Day of the Dead concert and Mr. & Miss Trans USA... those are just two fun things you can do in Milwaukee this weekend!

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. [Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.]

Friday, November 3, 2023 - Day of the Dead Concert: Tres Souls

Saturday, November 4, 2023 - Family Free Day

Saturday, November 4, 2023 - Nicole Byer at The Pabst Theater

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - Saz's Shuttle to Lambeau (Packers vs Rams)

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - Mr. & Miss Trans USA

