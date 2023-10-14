Jammin' 98.3: Events happening in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It is Friday the 13th and a rainy weekend is expected, but there are still ways to have fun while staying dry.

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

Saturday:



5K Dia de los Muertos Run/Walk at Zocalo

Click here for tickets and more information.

Sunday:



Family Sundays: Dia de los Muertos at Milwaukee Art Museum

Click here for tickets and more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip