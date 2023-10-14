Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Jammin' 98.3: Events happening in Milwaukee this weekend

It is Friday the 13th and a rainy weekend is expected, but there are still ways to have fun while staying dry.
downtown milwaukee
Posted at 7:04 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 20:04:32-04

MILWAUKEE — It is Friday the 13th and a rainy weekend is expected, but there are still ways to have fun while staying dry.

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

Saturday:

Sunday:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.