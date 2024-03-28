Jammin' 98.3: Egg hunt, Cirque du Soliel, and more ahead this weekend.

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!

From a classic soul concert to a one-of-a-kind production at Fiserv Forum, and even an egg hunt, there's tons to do this weekend!

Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday

Leela James 'Thought U Knew' Tour

Pabst Theater, 144 E Wells St

Leela James carries on the tradition of classic soul while putting a contemporary spin on the idiom with her combination of rich, gritty vocals and highly personal songwriting.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

You can buy tickets here.

Saturday

Spring Fling Egg Hunt

Discovery World, 500 N Harbor Dr

Bring the whole family down to Discovery World to search for eggs throughout the museum while enjoying their exhibits.

The egg hunt begins at 9 a.m.

You can buy tickets here.

Thursday - Sunday

Cirque du Soliel

Fiserv Forum ,1111 N Vel R Phillips Ave

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, returns to Fiserv Forum from March 28 - 31.

For a full list of show times, and to get tickets, click here.

