Jammin' 98.3: Egg hunt, Cirque du Soliel, and more ahead this weekend.

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!
From a classic soul concert to a one-of-a-kind production at Fiserv Forum, and even an egg hunt, there's tons to do this weekend!
Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.
Friday
Leela James 'Thought U Knew' Tour
Pabst Theater, 144 E Wells St
Leela James carries on the tradition of classic soul while putting a contemporary spin on the idiom with her combination of rich, gritty vocals and highly personal songwriting.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
You can buy tickets here.
Saturday
Spring Fling Egg Hunt
Discovery World, 500 N Harbor Dr
Bring the whole family down to Discovery World to search for eggs throughout the museum while enjoying their exhibits.
The egg hunt begins at 9 a.m.
You can buy tickets here.
Thursday - Sunday
Cirque du Soliel
Fiserv Forum ,1111 N Vel R Phillips Ave
Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, returns to Fiserv Forum from March 28 - 31.
For a full list of show times, and to get tickets, click here.
