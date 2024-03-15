Watch Now
Jammin' 98.3: Concerts, St. Patrick's Pub Crawl, Meet the easter bunny, and more

Posted at 6:40 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 20:19:09-04

A spectacular St. Patty's weekend is ahead of us!

Erica Cherie with Jammin 98.3 looks ahead to some fun events you can check it out!

Saturday:
Meet the Easter Bunny!

Southridge Mall
When: 11:45 am- 3:00 p.m.

You can meet the easter bunny at Center Court. The first 36 kids to get there will get a fun-filled easter gift bag. There will also be fun easter activities, including DIY crafts.

Sunday:
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia pop-up

There will be a 'Paddy pop-up' at the Sugar Maple. 441 E. Lincoln Ave.

Food and drink based based on Paddy's pub. There will be food trucks, costume contests, and games.

All Weekend: St. Patrick's Pub Crawl

Starts at Mojo MKE, 134 E. Juneau
When: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. all weekend.

You can collect a pub crawl wristband. There will also be exclusive drink specials at Irish-themed hotspots.

milwaukee tonight

