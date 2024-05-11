Jammin' 98.3: Comedy shows, and plenty of Mother's Day celebrations

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!
From a comedy show at the Pabst Theatre to celebrating Mother's Day in style, there's tons to do this weekend!
Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.
Friday
Jammin 98.3 presents Eddie Griffin
Pabst Theater, 144 E Wells St
Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.
You can buy tickets here.
Saturday
Mommy and Me Expo
The Wisconsin Club Country Club, 6200 W Good Hope Rd.
There will be tea and spa parties, food, fun, pedicures, and more! The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, and goes until 5 p.m.
You can buy tickets here.
Sunday
Mother's Day Tea Party Brunch
Tropic MKE, 518 N. Water St.
There will be music, food and tea! It starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
You can buy tickets here.They are $25.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.