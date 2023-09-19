'It starts with us making change': Mental fitness company hosts community cleanup

MILWAUKEE — A group of people spent their Monday afternoon cleaning up Kosciuszko Park as part of a program empowering people to be their best selves.

Minerva Cornejo was raised in the neighborhood. She joined dozens of others for a community cleanup.

“If we focus on what’s wrong, which is very visible, maybe we can focus on what we can do to make things better,” Cornejo explained.

That’s part of the reason she joined LIFECAMP.

LIFECAMP, a mental fitness company, hosted the cleanup. Cornejo is one of 12 people participating in their Connections Course, a program providing tools and training to create personal change.

“I joined to create change within myself but also my community and I think it starts with us,” Cornejo said.

The group filled dozens of bags with trash from the park and the surrounding neighborhoods. They even invited people passing by to grab a picker and pitch in.

“If we can get people to clean up their own neighborhoods, maybe we can get people picking up our own block and creating habits for the youth to see,” Cornejo said.

The company was founded by a brother-sister team, Jose Sanchez and Rosario Sanchez-Ledesma.

“I myself attended this same program in an other state and it had a profound impact on my life,” Sanchez explained while at the cleanup. “We’re all about having people live a life worth living, and we want them to have the tools to do go out and do it.”

Those tools include trainings and group activities, like the cleanup the cohort decided to host.

Friends of Sanchez heard about the program, and some, like Michael Oshea, traveled from out of state to attend the trainings.

“This program beyond this is about going into your life, taking what you found about yourself, and bringing it back to other people in your community. Not teaching, not coaching, but just being the best version of yourself,” Oshea smiled.

The 12 participants will be the first graduating class in November.

LIFECAMP also hosts a variety of other programs and corporate trainings. Sanchez said registration is now open for the beginning of next year. For more information, you can visit their website.

