Immersive experience 'Enchant Christmas' takes over Franklin Field

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Friday is going to be a beautiful night, so you should try to get outside if you can!

Steph Brown has just the place for you. She joined us live for a spectacular holiday light display called "Enchant Christmas."

This is the first time this event has come to our area.

[Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip