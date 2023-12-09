Watch Now
Immersive experience 'Enchant Christmas' takes over Franklin Field

Steph Brown joined us live for a spectacular holiday light display called "Enchant Christmas."
Enchant Christmas is located in Franklin, Wisconsin. There are other locations throughout the U.S. More than 4 million holiday lights are displayed.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Dec 08, 2023
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Friday is going to be a beautiful night, so you should try to get outside if you can!

Steph Brown has just the place for you. She joined us live for a spectacular holiday light display called "Enchant Christmas."

This is the first time this event has come to our area.

