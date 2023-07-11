Hundreds celebrate 25th anniversary of Lake Park Musical Mondays Concert Series

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds celebrated Lake Park’s 25th Musical Mondays Concert Series Monday with cupcakes and live music.

The performance kicked off the concert series, celebrating 25 years of free music in the park. It was the first of eight shows that run every Monday through August 28.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley signed a proclamation declaring July 10 as “Musical Mondays Day”.

The concerts are hosted by Lake Park Friends, a nonprofit promoting the preservation and enjoyment of Lake Park. Inspired by the U.S. Concerts in Lake Park in the 1890s, they continued the tradition. Musical Mondays officially started in 1988 and has been going since,

Anne Hamilton, the president of Lake Park Friends, said hundreds usually come out to enjoy the free music. The kick-off featured a performance from the local Milwaukee band, Black Cow.

“Lake Park is a jewel. I go in the park every day to walk our dog here, and I wanted to give back something. I wanted to get to know people that also live near the park and enjoy it,” Hamilton smiled.

Lake Park Friends does more than music too. Several times throughout the summer, they host “Free Flick Fridays” for anyone to enjoy a free movie in the park.

The organization also coordinates tennis lessons, golf, and even history tours.

“This is a place where, when you look around, people are happy,” Hamilton said. “Everybody’s welcome all the time and we are always happy in summer to see large crowds.”

The park will have Mr. Nelson’s World Famous Barbecue truck at every performance except July 17, when the Milwaukee County Traveling Beer Garden will make a stop.

For a full list of musicians and dates, you can visit their website.

