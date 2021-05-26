How the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center is preserving culture and educating others

MILWAUKEE — This is the great thing about my job: having the opportunity to connect with so many different people. But trust me, you don't have to be a reporter to approach someone with a smile and a hello.

I met with Judy Yan with the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center in her home. I thought this exceedingly kind because our homes are sacred and she could have chosen another location. Instead, she opened her home and made me feel welcome with the service of black tea.

TMJ4

Judy began to share with me. We talked about our lives, she told me how she met her husband after coming to America. She told me how much she loves teaching the Chinese language to her students. It was not long into our conversation that I felt as though I speaking to a friend.

TMJ4

I was interested in ways to celebrate Judy and her culture, so she taught me how to make "Zong Zi", a traditional dish made to celebrate their Dragon Boat Festival.

TMJ4

Zong Zi is a rice dumpling made with sticky rice, pork bellies and duck egg yolks. All the ingredients are wrapped in reed leaves in a pyramid shape, tied with string and steamed for two hours.

TMJ4

The flavor, though, unlike anything I'd ever eaten. It was amazing!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip