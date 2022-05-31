Watch
How Forest Home Cemetery is keeping the legacies of our late heroes alive

The event recognized several late Milwaukee veterans and took locals on a historic tour.
Memorial ceremony honors fallen heroes at Forest Home Cemetery
Posted at 7:37 PM, May 30, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Dozens took time on Memorial Day at the Forest Home Cemetery to reflect and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The event recognized several late Milwaukee veterans and took locals on a historic tour.

"You know all of the people who have given their lives so that I can live in this free country, it's such a blessing. My husband was a Navy person, my father was a Navy person, and so I've just always been so appreciative of all of the people that have served our country," said Pat Wiese.

Wiese and her husband have made it a tradition to come to the cemetery each year to pay their respects by learning their stories.

Forest Home uses historians dressed in costume to share real accounts of late military personnel to give people a sense of what they went through while at war.

"We do talk for the dead. We love to re-enact and talk about some of the soldiers, our events, some of the people we've met and buried and it's just a special feeling," said Kevin Rutherford, a director at the cemetery.

Rutherford shared that their goal is to keep their memories alive.

In July, Forest Home has plans to host a tour through the cemetery ground to honor our late World War II heroes.

