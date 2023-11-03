Watch Now
House of Rad holds art auction to help end hunger in Milwaukee

"Feed Your Soul" is an art auction at House of Rad. Profits will support Feeding America. Local artists are hired. Attendees tonight can experience live art.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Nov 03, 2023
MILWAUKEE — If you're looking to get your hands on some great art, check out the House of Rad near Humboldt and Keefe.

They held an art auction Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The proceeds go toward ending hunger in Milwaukee.

Megan Lee joined us live to tell us exactly how it all works.

House of Rad is located at 900 E Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee. For more information on this art studio, visit their website.

