Hoan Bridge lights up for Indigenous Peoples' Day

MILWAUKEE — A special lighting ceremony took place at Hoan Bridge on Monday evening for Indigenous Peoples' Day, as it lit up in the colors of the traditional medicine wheel.

The colors represent different things for various native nations.

Little Priest Singers, a family drumming group, performed in front of a huge crowd along the river, all gathered to see the lights.

The ceremony was hosted by nonprofit Indigenous Business Group. They are hosting the second annual Indigenous Biz Con in Milwaukee at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

For three days, the conference celebrates Wisconsin's Indigenous economy and vibrant Native businesses.

"We want this to be about business and personal development, taking it to the next level for Indian country," Rob Pero, one of the founders, said. "Our Native communities are about community and unity, and that’s exactly what you’re seeing here."

Tribal leaders and Indigenous business owners across the state came together for networking, education, and celebrations.

"It's not a coincidence Indigenous Biz Con is being held on Indigenous Peoples' Day," Apache Danforth, a conference committee member, smiled. "Our Native American community is drastically underserved and often invisible."

Part of the conference includes a marketplace for Indigenous people to show off their businesses.

Chris Sweet is a Ho-Chunk/Jibawe artist from Baraboo.

"My main inspiration is my culture," Sweet said, as he painted a special painting for the conference. "We're not recognized as much as we should be, but I feel as if we’re in a renaissance right now. It's a blessing to be a part of it."

Indigenous Business Group was founded in 2022 by Collin Price, Zoar Fulwilder, and Rob Pero. They said the conference is a way to boost Indigenous business in the Midwest.

The conference runs through October 11. While registration is closed, the organizers said they hope people will start to recognize and celebrate Indigenous people and culture everyday.

