Here's what's happening in Milwaukee tonight

Fundraiser benefiting the Street Angels at Bay View Community Center

The Street Angels lost their warming vehicles to a fire in January.

The buses are used to deliver essential items like food, clothing and survival gear to homeless folks in the Milwaukee community. It's a vital service with even more importance during the colder months.

A group of friends are hosting a fundraiser tonight at the Bay View Community Center, located at 1320 E. Oklahoma Ave. The fundraiser will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be music, a silent auction, a photo booth, prizes, appetizers and wine tasting.

There is a $10 per person entrance fee. It goes towards food and beverages. Wine tasting is a separate fee. The auction bidding is only accepting checks or cash.

Milwaukee Street Angels also posted a link to their donation page for anyone who wanted to help.

The Avett Brothers concert at the Miller High Life Theatre

Three-time Grammy Award nominees, The Avett Brothers, will be performing tonight at the Miller High Life Theatre.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets here or at the Miller High Life Theatre box office.

The Avett Brothers are described as an American folk rock band and feature brothers Scott and Seth Avett, along with Bob Crawford and Joe Kwon. To learn more about the band and to listen to their music, click here.

Milwaukee author book release at Boswell Book Company

Award-winning author Erica Ruth Neubauer will be interviewed by Tim Hennessy at Boswell Book Company tonight.

Neubauer is celebrating the release of her third book in the Jane Wunderly series, Danger on the Atlantic. She is also the author of Murder at the Mena House.

The event is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. To register, click here. The event is only allowing two people to register on one email. To learn more about Neubauer, click here.

Boswell Book Company is located at 2559 North Downer Avenue.

