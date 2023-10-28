Watch Now
Haunted Honey Creek conjures up fun in West Allis

Paranormal investigations, flashlight cemetery tours, and live music helped get dozens of families into the Halloween spirit Friday night.
Kaylee Staral was live in West Allis for the "Haunted Honey Creek" Halloween event. Learn more about the event on West Allis' website.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 21:40:42-04

Dozens of families came out to the West Allis Historical Society at Honey Creek Park Friday night for some spooky fun!

It was the second annual Haunted Honey Creek event hosted by the City of West Allis.

While there, people wandered around the cemetery for a flashlight tour, sat around a bonfire to listen to scary stories, and saw dozens of jack-o-lanterns as part of a jack-o-lantern decorating contest.

The Extra Crispy Brass Band marched around the park playing New Orleans-style funeral music, in line with the haunted theme of the night.

Local vendors like Flour Girl and Flame and Flip’s Mini Donuts also offered their products and food to people there.

The fun didn’t stop after the event ended either.

The Paranormal Investigators of Milwaukee(PIM) led a paranormal investigation at the West Allis Historical Society.

Two sold-out tours joined the team of investigators late Friday night to see if there was paranormal activity in the building.

The investigators said in the past, they have received reports from someone claiming to see a woman in the Historical Society’s upper window.

The group based in Milwaukee was founded in 2007 by lead investigator Noah Leigh. They have conducted many investigations in homes and businesses that report supernatural activity around the country.

On Friday, PIM investigators had some of their equipment on display at the event for everyone to see.

