Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Harvest Fest takes over Wisconsin State Fair Park all weekend

Kaylee Staral joined us live with a look at why you need to head on down there.
Celebrate 30 years of Harvest Fair this weekend
Posted at 6:56 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 20:00:26-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A fall tradition we have been enjoying for the past 30 years kicked off on Friday.

Harvest Fair is happening all weekend long at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in West Allis.

Kaylee Staral joined us live with a look at why you need to head on down there.

Watch the videos at the top of this article.

Learn more here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.