Haggerty Museum of Art spring showcase features space exploration and local American democracy exhibits

MILWAUKEE — The Haggerty Museum of Art on the Marquette University campus is hosting a spring showcase featuring four history-tied exhibits.

The showcase, highlighted through a partnership with the local nonprofit Imagine MKE, includes an exhibit titled "This side of the stars." The exhibit is open for four weeks and features a spacesuit alongside a series of prints by artist Robert Rauschenberg. Rauschenberg created the series after witnessing the Apollo 11 space launch over 50 years ago.

"If you didn't get your fill of moon joy, the wonders of space, with all of those shots from the Artemis Two mission, we invite you to come take a look," Haggerty Museum of Art Director John McKinnon said.

Watch: Haggerty Museum of Art opens new spring history and space exhibits

Haggerty Museum of Art holds spring showcase

"This side of the stars" also includes an installation called the "Red Crowned Crane tower" by local artist and MIAD professor Jason Yi. The sculpture explores how the demilitarized zone, a boundary filled with land mines and barbed wire, has become an accidental paradise where animals like the red-crowned crane thrive.

Other exhibits focus on the upcoming 250th anniversary of America, blending historic and contemporary pieces.

"We want to strategize and show some things that were historic and some things were contemporary," McKinnon said.

One installation features a 10-year video project following local Milwaukee youth. The artist worked with the youth during museum summer camps and followed them until they voted for the first time at ages 21 and 22. The videos document their relationship with civic dialogue, protests, and their dreams for the future.

"Very rare to have a 10-year project with anyone," McKinnon said.

An upstairs room displays prints from the American Revolution alongside modern protest signs and zines to explore democracy today.

The Haggerty Museum of Art is free and open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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