Groups gather to play 'Magic: The Gathering' at Faklandia Brewing

Faklandia Brewing in St. Francis allows you to not only have a beer but also to get lost in your imagination!

Big groups gather there to play the iconic card game, "Magic: The Gathering." The trading card game was released in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast.

James Groh joined us live at Faklandia on Tuesday to show us this brewpub's world of wonder and adventure.

Faklandia is located at 3807 S. Packard Ave. in St. Francis. They are open Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. for Taco Tuesday and Wing Wednesday. On Thursdays, there is trivia at 7 p.m.

