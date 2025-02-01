'Go big or go home': Southside teen looking to feed her community by the busload

MILWAUKEE — MiquelaRae Artz often finds herself on a yellow school bus, but the destination isn't always the classroom.

Artz, an 18-year-old junior at Alverno College, created an organization called Live Laugh Loaves MKE. She collects donations of bread and gives them out to the community at Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church on 54th and Oklahoma.

"We just kind of came up with the idea of being able to give it to the community," Artz told TMJ4.

It's a community that her family has lived in for more than a decade. Now, she wants to make a difference.

"We've lived in this neighborhood for more than 12 years, and I've been on the side where we have struggled and there weren't resources out there," said Mike Artz, MiquelaRae's father. "When she did it, I told her to be prominent, on Oklahoma, so people could see her."

Her organization has grown from just a couple of bins a week to applying for nonprofit status.

"With MiquelaRae, it's either go big or go home," said Gracie Arias, a family member.

On Saturday, MiquelaRae hopes to give out her biggest donation yet. Her bus is stacked to its ceiling with food. She's also bringing a trailer and another car full.

They'll be in front of the church from 9 a.m. until noon, hoping to meet people at their most vulnerable time.

