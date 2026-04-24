From struggle to service: South side man launches farmers market rooted in access

A new farmers market is coming to Milwaukee’s south side this summer—designed to make fresh food, wellness, and community resources more accessible to the neighborhoods that need them most.

The market, set to take place at Reiske Park, will bring together local farmers, vendors, and community partners in a space built around affordability, education, and connection.

The idea started years ago with a moment that stuck.

“Years ago, I ended up in a shelter with my two daughters. We hit some crossroads,” said John Guerrero, a south side resident and previous Muskego Way resident who founded the market.

TMJ4 JOHN GUERRERO/ SOUTH SIDE RESIDENT



At the time, Guerrero says he was navigating loss, instability, and, for the first time, relying on public assistance.

“It was my first time being exposed to any type of government assistance… I had nowhere to turn,” he said.

During that difficult period, one experience stood out—a visit to a farmers' market that ultimately felt out of reach.

“We ran into a farmers' market, but the thing is, we couldn’t afford it,” Guerrero said.

That moment turned into a promise.

“I told the kids, one day I’m going to start a farmers market and I’m going to make it affordable and I’m going to bring it into a community that’s in need of access to produce.”

After leaving the shelter, Guerrero began volunteering across Milwaukee—at food pantries, meal sites, and the same shelter where he once stayed. He says that work, along with values instilled by his late foster father, who later adopted him, shaped his path forward.

“He would tell me when people give to you, you give back—and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last 25 years,” he said.

His efforts eventually connected him with Feeding America, where he was selected for a paid program focused on community-driven solutions.

“They’re paying me to do something that I’m so passionate about—to be a voice for the community? I would’ve done it for free,” Guerrero said.

For his project, Guerrero focused on creating a farmers' market tailored to the needs of Milwaukee’s south side. He began talking with neighbors—despite describing himself as an introvert—to see if there was interest.

That outreach led him to Muskego Way Forward, an organization that had already been exploring ways to bring a farmers' market back to the area.

“Mr. John is a Godsend. He definitely came right on time,” said Elizabeth Ramirez, initiative coordinator with Muskego Way Forward. “For a long time, neighbors have wanted something like this, but nobody took on the initiative.”

TMJ4 ELIZABETH RAMIREZ/ INITIATIVE COORDINATOR MUSEKGO WAY FORWARD



Ramirez says access to fresh food in the area has declined in recent years.

“A few years back, we had a little more access to fresh food and produce, but not within the last couple of years,” she said. “I think the nearest one is Walker’s Point or West Allis.”

That distance can be a barrier for families without reliable transportation—something organizers say they’ve heard directly from residents.

“They’ve been actually asking for a farmers market closer,” Ramirez said.

The new market aims to meet that need in a neighborhood that’s already well-suited for it.

“This is already a walkable neighborhood; residents love to shop for their fresh produce—it’s something they use every day,” she said.

At Reiske Park, organizers envision a vibrant, welcoming space filled with fresh fruits and vegetables—tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers—alongside music, cultural entertainment, and wellness activities.

For Guerrero, the mission is deeply personal.

“A lot of the kids in this area never had watermelon, never had cantaloupe,” he said. “Certain foods that we take for granted—they never had it. It broke my heart.”

He says the market is about closing that gap—not just physically, but economically.

“It was a void that needed to be filled. I want them to know they don’t have to leave their neighborhood for healthy produce,” Guerrero said. “A misconception is that they have to go to the suburbs. I want them to just go down the street.”

To make that possible, the market will accept WIC and senior vouchers, with SNAP benefits expected to be available about a month after opening. Vendors are also being asked to keep prices affordable.

“This is going to be mind, body, soul,” Guerrero said. “We’ll have fitness like tai chi and Zumba, a dietician teaching people—now you’ve got the produce, how do you cook it? Recipes, education, resources, entertainment.”

Organizers say the market will also highlight cultural experiences, including live performances and community-led programming.

The market is scheduled to run every other Tuesday in June, July, and August, with weekly markets in September, totaling 10 market days. Hours will be from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., intentionally set as an evening market to accommodate work and school schedules.

As planning continues, both Guerrero and Muskego Way Forward say community involvement will be key to its success.

Organizers are currently looking for vendors, volunteers, and sponsors. Those interested can find more information through Muskego Way Forward’s social media pages or the Reiske Park farmers market website, where sign-up forms are available.

For Guerrero, this is just the beginning.

He describes the market as “planting seeds”—with hopes of expanding similar efforts to other parts of the city in the future.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip