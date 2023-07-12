Watch Now
Fred Astaire Dance Studios: Everything to know about lessons

The Fred Astaire dance studio is located at the corner of St. Paul avenue and Van Buren street. Fred Astaire offers a variety of dance classes including individual lessons, new member promotions, group classes, and more. Reporter James Groh dances with Natalie Buckley, professional dance instructor, who explains some of the great things about this dance studio.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 23:14:24-04

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's James Groh joined us at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios on the corner of Van Buren and St. Paul on Tuesday.

Watch the videos at the top of this article to see Groh's dance moves and learn about lessons at the studio.

The dance studio has an introductory offer that expires at the end of the month. For more information, visit FredAstaire.com.

