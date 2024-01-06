Franklin fire chief hangs up coat after nearly 30 years of service

FRANKLIN — After nearly three decades of service, Franklin’s Fire Chief is hanging up his coat and hat.

Surrounded by family and friends Friday afternoon, now-former chief Adam Remington was sent off in one final firetruck ride.

“I don’t know what is scarier now— waking up and coming into work knowing what can happen, or waking at home and not having to work,” Remington smiled.

He joined the department 28 years ago as a paid, on-call firefighter. Just a few years later, he joined full-time and never looked back.

“You spend a third of your life here and you face some of the worst stuff on the worst days with these people. You develop a very strong bond and that’s what I’ll miss most,” Remington shared.

Remington has worn many different hats, eventually becoming the department’s chief in 2013.

Under his leadership, he started a dive rescue team in 2012 and helped make the Franklin Fire Department the first in Milwaukee County to have everyone licensed as paramedics.

The former mayor of Franklin, from 2014-2023, said he worked with Remington for years.

“Adam is very innovative and very personable. He commands authority by what he knows and how he acts,” Steve Olson smiled. “He’s a family man, a great resident of Franklin, and I’m very happy for him.”

Assistant Fire Chief James Mayer is taking over as the new chief. He led the ceremony on Friday.

“I have always admired his dedication to the community, innovative style of leadership, and really instilling a fire-family culture in our department,” Mayer explained.

Others on his team reflected on his service and leadership.

“He brought me in and I saw his mission and his vision. It’s always putting the people and his community first,” Shannon Anthoine, Franklin’s Assistant Fire Chief, said.

Remington’s retirement comes just days after Police Chief Rick Oliva retired.

“Both chiefs have left the city in an excellent spot. We always have our challenges but the people replacing them are highly qualified,” Olson explained.

As for what’s next for Remington? He said he’s going to relax and spend the much-deserved time with his family and dogs.

