Fox Point Artists holds first group exhibition

BAYSIDE, Wis. — Fox Point Artists, a new art collective supporting Wisconsin artists in Fox Point, Bayside, Glendale, River Hills and Whitefish Bay, is holding its first group exhibition at the Schlitz Audubon Center in Bayside.
The exhibit features more than 60 art pieces from 30 local artists. Mediums include oil, watercolor, acrylic, sodium boride, acrylic processed with crystallized sodium chloride, mixed media collage, and ceramics.
Fox Point Artists' Summer Exhibition runs through Aug. 19.
