Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Fox Point Artists holds first group exhibition

“Fox Point Artists” is a new collective of Fox Point supporting Wisconsin artists in Fox Point, Bayside, Glendale, River Hills, and Whitefish Bay. Their works will be on display at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside through August.
Fox Point Artists launches to support artists in the Northshore
Posted

BAYSIDE, Wis. — Fox Point Artists, a new art collective supporting Wisconsin artists in Fox Point, Bayside, Glendale, River Hills and Whitefish Bay, is holding its first group exhibition at the Schlitz Audubon Center in Bayside.

The exhibit features more than 60 art pieces from 30 local artists. Mediums include oil, watercolor, acrylic, sodium boride, acrylic processed with crystallized sodium chloride, mixed media collage, and ceramics.

Fox Point Artists' Summer Exhibition runs through Aug. 19.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.