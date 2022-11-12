Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Elementary students fill South Milwaukee American Legion to share their gratitude to veterans

The South Milwaukee American Legion brings together veteran's from all over Milwaukee through community events and assistance programs.
Dozens of elementary students from E.W Luther took a field trip to the American Legion Post to visit their veterans. The South Milwaukee American Legion brings together veteran's from all over Milwaukee through community events and assistance programs.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 19:42:48-05

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Dozens of elementary students from E.W Luther took a field trip to the American Legion Post to visit their veterans.

The South Milwaukee American Legion brings together veteran's from all over Milwaukee through community events and assistance programs.

Third grader Harry Castegan was elated to be next to his hero.

"This is my grandpa. He was a veteran! I really wanted him to come! Like I literally like engraved the words in my brain to ask the teacher what time we are walking here so he could meet me here," exclaimed Harry.

To Harry's surprise, his grandfather showed up.

"That's all he wanted was for me to be here," said Keith Orcholski.

Orcholski served in the Gulf War between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Harry alongside all of his classmates took time to give out handmade gift bags to each veteran present.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight