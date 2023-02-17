Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Dining in a snowstorm: Café Benelux offers heated domes

Café Benelux will be taking reservations to dine inside the Domes from now until it closes on March 19.
Dining in a snowstorm: Café Benelux offers heated domes
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 19:44:52-05

MILWAUKEE — Many of you are probably planning on having dinner at home during a snowstorm. After all, where could you possibly eat during a winter storm?

TMJ4's Taylor Lumpkin takes us to a popular restaurant in Milwaukee's Third Ward that can give you a full snowglobe dining experience! Watch her report in the video at the top of this article.

______

Cafe Benelux will be taking reservations to dine inside the Domes from now until it closes on March 19. If you'd like to book one of the globes, head to their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.