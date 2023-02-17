Dining in a snowstorm: Café Benelux offers heated domes

MILWAUKEE — Many of you are probably planning on having dinner at home during a snowstorm. After all, where could you possibly eat during a winter storm?

TMJ4's Taylor Lumpkin takes us to a popular restaurant in Milwaukee's Third Ward that can give you a full snowglobe dining experience! Watch her report in the video at the top of this article.

______

Cafe Benelux will be taking reservations to dine inside the Domes from now until it closes on March 19. If you'd like to book one of the globes, head to their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip