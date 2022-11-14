Crossroads Collective to host month-long holiday drive for local charities

MILWAUKEE — Crossroads Collective will be hosting a holiday drive over the next four weeks to give much-needed items to local charities.

The East Side food hall will become a drop-off point for donations. Every week a different charitable partner will be highlighted. Each time a guest brings an item to donate, they will receive an entry into a giveaway for a $100 Crossroads gift card.

Week 1: Street Angels

Beginning Monday, the first week will highlight Street Angels, Inc. Street Angels is a mobile outreach program that helps those in Milwaukee County without a home. They provide hot meals, bag lunches, drinking water, hygiene items, clothing, blankets, and tents. Crossroads is hoping to collect blankets, women's winter leggings, new socks and underwear, sweatpants, and more for Street Angels.

Week 2: Wisconsin Humane Society

Next week, Crossroads will partner with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) beginning Nov. 21. WHS is the largest shelter in Wisconsin and serves over 40,000 animals a year, according to Crossroads. They will collect unopened dry and canned cat and dog food, soft dog treats, dog toys, peanut butter, folding metal dog crates, kitten milk replacer, and more.

Week 3: Toys for Tots

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, Crossroads is partnering with Toys for Tots to collect toys for children aged 0-10. All new, unwrapped toys are accepted to help ensure less fortunate children have a new gift during the holiday season.

Week 4: Feeding Wisconsin

During the final week from Dec. 4-11, the food hall will collect nonperishable food items for Feeding Wisconsin. Feeding Wisconsin provides food to local food programs in all 72 counties in the state, according to Crossroads. Most needed items include peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, cereal, canned fruit, canned meat, rice, and pasta.

For more information on the four-week-long holiday drive, visit Crossroads Collective's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip