CR8TV HOUSE in Milwaukee to hold second annual artist awards and fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — The CR8TV HOUSE in Milwaukee will hold its second annual MAKE ART! Artist Awards and Fundraiser.

The event will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the CR8TV House, 804 W. Greenfield Ave.

THE CR8TV HOUSE is a non profit arts organization that features an exhibition space, studio space and community archive.

THE CR8TV HOUSE is a community-rooted arts institution founded by Symphony Swan Zawadi in 2023. It’s both a physical space and a creative vision: the transformation of Symphony’s 98-year-old childhood home into a hub for radical imagination, rest, and collaboration, specifically designed to support Black and Brown artists.

Samuel Allen is resident artist at CR8TV House

The annual fundraiser allows the organization to operate during the year to support local artists.

During Saturday's event, THE CR8TV HOUSE will honor and award two artists as the 2025 Make Art! Artists of the year. The two recipients this year were nominated by last year's recipients.

New this year, THE CR8TV HOUSE is also awarding a local artist who was selected based on nominations submitted by community members.

