Connecting through cookies: Milwaukee students deliver cookies to elderly

MILWAUKEE — The best way to make the holiday sweet is baking cookies for all to eat!

Students and staff at Milwaukee College Prep(MCP) Lloyd Street's Campus baked, packaged, and delivered their own holiday cookies for elderly in the community.

“I think it means people in the world still care and want our elderly to be happy on Christmas,” Brielle Johnson, an eighth grader at MCP, smiled.

“I also think it’ll be good because the cookies are really good.”

The initiative is called the Cookies & Cocoa Caravan, which gives back to community leaders and public servants 75 years or older.

“A lot of people the kids are serving are former doctors, retired school teachers, healthcare workers, and people who gave time for so many years,” Elisa Crawley, a Speech speech-language pathologist at MCP, explained.

“We have an 88 year old and when she found out, she said this made her day.”

The act of holiday kindness is sponsored by Kids in the Kitchen, a local cooking initiative teaching youth how to prepare and eat healthy meals. In partnership with local families, schools, and churches, MCP was able to package hundreds of holiday treats.

“We have an initiative here, a partnership that wants to spread culinary skills but also the joy that comes with food,” Al Keith, MCP’s CEO, said.

“Beyond applying math and science to bake cookies, we’re using the empathy we teach in our classes.”

Roughly 30 of the school’s scholars packaged cookie tins and hot cocoa packages Monday afternoon.

Those cookies will be delivered on Monday and Tuesday evenings to 50 elderly community members in Milwaukee. Even better, those delivering the cookies may even be caroling too!

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip