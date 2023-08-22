Community members create art to help the growing homeless population

MILWAUKEE — In the garden of Riverwest Grown, dozens of people gathered Monday night to paint rocks for a good cause.

Lori Turner hosted the rock-painting event to gather donations for her “Spare A Pair” fundraiser.

It’s her own personal fundraiser that raises money to fill Blessings Bags. They are bags filled with items like toiletries, clothing, and snacks that she gives to those living on the streets.

In exchange for a rock to paint, people donated what they could. Some donated money, while others donated items like toothpaste and blankets. This year is the 9th annual fundraiser and Turner has a $2000 goal.

“I can coordinate it, run it, and organize it, but if I don’t have the support of the community, I am nothing. The community has been so unbelievably gracious,” Turner smiled.

For her, the cause is personal.

“In 2017, I was seriously injured and it changed my life. I was days away from being on the street,” Turned said. “Lives can change in one second. You should always help the community because you might need that help someday."

All afternoon, people who saw the fundraiser on social media stopped in to paint, donate, and meet their neighbors.

“We’re not only raising money for a good cause but raising awareness and getting to meet your neighbors. This is something fun and relaxing,” Becky Hammer, a local resident, said.

The Milwaukee County DHHS Housing Services said their Homeless Outreach teams are seeing an increase in the county’s current unsheltered population.

As of August 22, they said nearly 200 people are without shelter. That’s up from 18 at the same time in 2022, and 17 in 2021.

“We've seen more people than ever sleeping at park and rides and newly established temporary encampments around the County,” Milwaukee County DHHS Housing Services said in a statement.

The owner of Riverwest Grown, Nick Reuland, was quick to offer up his space for the fundraiser.

“We get to help the community, get a rock, and donate whatever you want. A lot of good things come when people come together. We need more people working together,” Reuland said.

People at the event said they hope it becomes an annual one.

“If I can get one person motivated to do something good for the community, that’s a win,” Turner smiled.

