Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens with a new theme

The China Lights Lantern Festival is back and this year's theme is Nature's Glow. For the last seven years, the China Light Festival has been an ongoing celebration in Wisconsin.
IMG_0131.jpg
Posted at 7:04 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 20:04:59-04

HALES CORNER, Wis. — The China Lights Lantern Festival is back and this year's theme is Nature's Glow.

For the last seven years, the China Light Festival has been an ongoing celebration in Wisconsin.

The six-week-long celebration combines Chinese traditions with Wisconsin’s love for festivals.

The Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corner completely transforms in the fall to accommodate the festival.

WATCH AT THE TOP OF THIS ARTICLE: Cassandra McShepard joins us from Boerner Botanical Gardens with a look at some of the brand-new displays.

From Friday, Sept. 15 until Sunday, Oct. 29, Wisconsities can immerse themselves in traditional Chinese culture, by enjoying light shows, food, and cultural performances.

Every day of the week, besides Monday, the festival will be ongoing with performances and activities.

  • Stage performances: 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
  • Extra weekend performances: 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office with additional fees. There is also an option for seasonal passes, as well.
Ticket Prices for Tuesday-Thursday & Sunday, according to China Light:

  • General Admission: $22
  • Children: $14
  • Season Pass: $55
  • More prices available on their website

Ticket Prices for Friday & Saturday, according to China Light:

  • General Admission: $25
  • Children: $16
  • Season Pass: $55
  • More prices available on their website 

Tickets can be purchased here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.