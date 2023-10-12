China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens with a new theme

HALES CORNER, Wis. — The China Lights Lantern Festival is back and this year's theme is Nature's Glow.

For the last seven years, the China Light Festival has been an ongoing celebration in Wisconsin.

The six-week-long celebration combines Chinese traditions with Wisconsin’s love for festivals.

The Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corner completely transforms in the fall to accommodate the festival.

From Friday, Sept. 15 until Sunday, Oct. 29, Wisconsities can immerse themselves in traditional Chinese culture, by enjoying light shows, food, and cultural performances.

Every day of the week, besides Monday, the festival will be ongoing with performances and activities.



Stage performances: 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Extra weekend performances: 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office with additional fees. There is also an option for seasonal passes, as well.

Ticket Prices for Tuesday-Thursday & Sunday, according to China Light:



General Admission: $22

Children: $14

Season Pass: $55

More prices available on their website

Ticket Prices for Friday & Saturday, according to China Light:

General Admission: $25

Children: $16

Season Pass: $55

More prices available on their website

Tickets can be purchased here.

