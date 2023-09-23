Bike ride across Wisconsin raises thousands for Milwaukee’s homeless veterans

MILWAUKEE — Three people. Three bikes. Over $8,000 raised.

Adam Collins, Chris Collins, and John Rossmiller cycled 240 miles across the state for a “Cycle for Stripes” Charity Ride. It benefitted the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative(MHVI).

“It feels pretty amazing to say I pedal-biked across the state of Wisconsin,” Adam Collins, the organizer, smiled.

The riders started in La Crosse on September 19. They made stops in Mauston, Lodi, and Johnson Creek before ending their ride at Veterans Park Friday.

With donations still pouring in, Collins said they had already raised over $8,000.

“To even hear there’s homeless veterans with the amount of money our country sends somewhere else is shocking to us, “ Collins explained. “We have to have better programs back here for them, and that comes from funding.”

Founded in 2008, MHVI is a nonprofit organization helping at-risk and homeless veterans in crisis. Every year, the group serves hundreds of veterans and their families.

Their executive director, Debbie Buchanan, said this year, they’ve seen a 30% increase in the amount of people they are helping. In August, 171 veterans in crisis walked through their doors.

“The fact they know how important it is to take care of our veterans means everything to our organization. We fight for every dollar we get so events like today is what keeps us going. We couldn’t do it without groups like them,” Buchanan explained.

The organization offers a variety of services like emergency food and outreach services, along with a Bikes for Stripes program.

Buchanan said it’s a unique way they support veterans by providing them with bikes, bike locks, and helmets. Those resources can enable veterans to attend job interviews and appointments.

MHVI is accepting bike donations at their space at 6300 W. National Ave. in West Allis.

Buchanan also said they are in need of additional funds to keep up with the demand as they continue to serve veterans and their families. For more information, or to donate, you can visit their website.

