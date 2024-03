There's something Positively Milwaukee happening on Friday!

It's the "Battle of the Bites," a fundraiser for half a dozen local charities at Pilot Project Brewing.

Our Steph Brown is in the middle of the action.

Watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip