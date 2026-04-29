AKA brings Kentucky Derby excitement to Milwaukee in 8th annual fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — The Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Mu Omega Chapter, is set to host its 8th Annual AKA Day at the Derby on Saturday.

This signature fundraising event celebrates the excitement of the Kentucky Derby while making a meaningful impact on the future of Milwaukee’s college-bound students.

Held at the Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center (11600 W Park Place), the event will begin at 5 p.m. and promises an engaging evening of entertainment and philanthropy. Attendees will enjoy a live stream of the Derby, a silent auction, delicious appetizers, and opportunities to connect—all in support of a powerful cause.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation, Inc., which has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships since its founding. These funds help empower local students to pursue higher education and achieve their academic goals.

By supporting AKA Day at the Derby, participants play a vital role in uplifting and investing in the next generation of leaders.

Dr. Keona Jones, President of the Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation, and Jaquilla Allen, Chair of AKA Day at the Derby stopped by TMJ4 to chat with Andrea Williams.

Tickets and additional event details are available online at akaumo.org.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip