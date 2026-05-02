MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee students took the stage Friday night at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, showcasing ballet, martial arts, hip hop, modern dance, piano, clarinet and more at the 20th annual Above the Clouds spring recital.

Above the Clouds is a free after-school arts education program that offers training to children and teens in a wide variety of art forms. The organization operates out of 2 locations and brings in working artists from across Wisconsin — including Milwaukee, Greenfield and Mequon — to serve as instructors.

Linda Wade, president of Above the Clouds, Inc., said the recital marks a milestone for the organization.

Watch: Above the Clouds celebrates 25 years of free arts education with spring recital in Milwaukee

Above the Clouds offers free programs for kids

"This is our 25-year celebration, and we're so excited to be able to showcase what the children learn this past semester."

Wade said the 20th recital is just one part of the anniversary year. The organization will mark 25 years of offering its free arts education program in September.

Students in the program are able to enroll in as many classes as they choose, from piano and clarinet to ballet and theater, at no cost to their families.

"All of our classes are free after school, so they can pick from two locations, and the children can take as many classes as they like."

Wade said the caliber of instruction is a priority for the organization.

"We believe that our children deserve the best, and so we hire the best instructors to teach our children."

Describing the energy inside the building during the recital, Wade said the experience is meaningful for both students and their families.

"It gives us a sense of pride and a sense of accomplishment that they're performing in front of their families and friends and they're cheering them on, and it's like an aurora through this building, because they're so excited to see their babies up on the platform, and the babies see their families cheering them on."

Above the Clouds runs as a year-round program, with classes continuing through the summer and into the fall semester.

TMJ4 learned about the event through its partnership with Imagine MKE, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting creative people and spaces in Milwaukee's arts community.

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