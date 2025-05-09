A journey of hope and resilience: First Stage Theater premieres heartfelt musical 'Esperanza Rising'

MILWAUKEE — First Stage Theater is closing out its 2024-25 season with a world premiere musical: "Esperanza Rising."
The show, written and directed by husband-and-wife team Alvaro Saar Rios and Michelle Lopez-Rios, with original music by Dinorah Márquez, is based on the beloved book of the same name by Pam Muñoz Ryan. The story centers on Esperanza, a wealthy Mexican girl whose life is turned upside down after a tragedy forces her and her mother to flee from Mexico to California in the 1930s.
Actor David Flores, who plays Papa and Alfonso, joined Shannon Sims on Milwaukee Tonight to talk about the production. The two discussed the show's emotional resonance and the impact Flores hopes it has on those who see it.
"Esperanza Rising" is in town through Sunday, May 18, at the Todd Wehr Theater inside the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
For tickets and more information: https://www.firststage.org/Production-Details/Esperanza-Rising
