'Youth Victory Over Violence Week' empowers students to lead change

MILWAUKEE — This week marks the fourth annual Youth Victory Over Violence Week. Hosted for the first time by Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA), the powerful initiative brings together students, educators, and community leaders to raise awareness about issues affecting youth and to inspire change through education, activism, and unity.

Spearheaded by local community activist Tracey Dent, the weeklong event features a series of workshops focused on some of the most pressing challenges facing youth today, including gun violence, sexual assault, bullying, mental health, and unhealthy relationships.

“We have 19 community members coming into the school to talk about healthy relationships, sexual violence, mental health, bullying, and more,” said Dent. “It’s our fourth year doing it, but our first year here at HFCA, and it’s amazing how receptive the school is to the idea and the program.”

Workshops are scheduled in rotating 60-minute sessions on from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, covering topics ranging from the impact of gang involvement to strategies for building resilience, self-love, and a supportive school culture.

A peace walk is also planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, where an estimated 100–200 students will march from HFCA to Victory Over Violence Park. There, students will participate in a memorial ceremony to honor loved ones lost to violence and unveil a dedicated bench symbolizing remembrance and hope.

“The bench represents all the loved ones who are no longer with us due to violence,” Dent explained. “We want the youth to be the leaders, because they are the leaders of tomorrow. If we can inspire them to take action, we’re one step further in reducing violence in our city.”

For students, the event is more than a learning opportunity—it’s a call to action.

“Our community only seems to come together when something bad happens,” said Heaven Shelton, a senior and peer leader at HFCA. “We need to come together for good things too—our education, our community, our strength. This shows we’re proud, strong Black students building something together.”

Shelton also emphasized the ripple effect of student leadership, citing her own work organizing a school blood drive that inspired broader student engagement.

“Do what you can to make an impact,” she said. “Speak up about what’s going on in your community. When you say something, it creates a butterfly effect.”

Junior peer leader Lyrique Jackson shared a personal reflection on how the event helps her cope with the stress of being an older sibling in a sometimes dangerous world.

“It makes me proud that we have something like this to bring attention to the issue, not just to talk about the pain, but also about the strength and the power that people have,” Jackson said. “It inspires students and others to advocate for themselves.”

TMJ4 Dent hopes to expand the program beyond HFCA, with a vision to bring Youth Victory Over Violence Week to more schools in Milwaukee and beyond.

“Hopefully, it can grow and reach more schools so we can really make an impact," Dent said.

The organizers encourage community members, leaders, and organizations to get involved—whether by participating in workshops, supporting the walk, or helping connect students to additional resources.

For partnership inquiries, contact Branden Joseph, HFCA Director of Student Life, or Tracey Dent, co-leader of the initiative.

