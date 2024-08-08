Youth taking the lead in Milwaukee with the Youth Voice Summit

MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Mentor Greater Milwaukee hosted its third annual Youth Voice Summit. The event brings young people from across Milwaukee together and has them discuss issues facing Milwaukee and how the youth can impact it positively.

Dillan Burns was one of the youth ambassadors at the summit. The ambassadors put together the program and led all the workshops.

"I feel like it’s about empowering youth and making them understand that their voices are heard and wanted in these types of spaces," Burns said, about the benefits of this program.

Each group of ambassadors presented different things. Burns led a discussion on how to form unity between Milwaukee's Black and Latino populations.

"It’s important to learn about the issues that affect both sides," Burns said. "Those sides are different but how can we come together to make a stronger impact in our environment?"

Other discussions focused on youth representation, environmental concerns, and getting better school systems.

"We’re going to be focused on the difference between suburban and urban schools and how those contrast," said Arianna Dunston-Hill, another youth ambassador.

Her voice is a new one. This year was the first year that young women were involved in the program.

"I thought it was a very big leap forward," Dunston-Hill said. "I think it could be a bright future."

That bright future is something the ambassadors hope continues to extend around the city.

"We’re not just a bright spot," Burns said. "Yes, we’re intellectuals and yes we’re passionate about these issues, but we’re not the only ones in Milwaukee. Qe were just given this opportunity and we were found."

