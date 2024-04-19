'You’re never supposed to hurt a woman': Son grieves mother killed in domestic violence incident

MILWAUKEE — Surrounded by supporters during a vigil Thursday night, Lawrence Lejon-Jurnett stood in front of his late mother’s home grieving the woman he said was always there for others.

“My momma been fighting for her life for a long time,” he told the crowd of 41-year-old Tomitka Stewart.

Lejon-Jurenett told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that his family grew alarmed when Tomitka didn’t return home Sunday or answer their phone calls.

“I shouldn’t get the call from my little sister saying ‘You know where mom's at?” He said.

The 22-year-old said he then did something he never thought he would have to. He went to the police station to fill out a missing person report.

On Wednesday morning the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) asked the public for help locating the critically missing woman. Two hours later she was found dead in the trunk of a car near N. 29th St and W Ruby Ave.

MPD officials said a 41-year-old man was taken into custody and that Tomika’s homicide is domestic violence related.

“He know he was a wrong person to do that. He know that this ain’t gon sit right with him,” Tomitka’s son said. “You’re never supposed to hurt a woman...I would never put my hands on a female.”

Lejon-Jurnett said as the oldest of Tomitka’s 10 children, at 22 years old he feels a responsibility to his siblings. Tomitka’s youngest is just three years old.

Dealing with responsibility well beyond his years, he said he’s finding some comfort in the kind words of encouragement and support Tomika’s friends and family shared at Thursday night’s vigil.

Her coworkers from Jersey Mike’s were also in attendance and described Tomitka as a hard worker who made a big impact on the lives of others.

“She’s literally the best general manager I’ve ever had in my life,” coworker Dylan Ristow said. “She was just one of those genuine people that’s hard to come by in today’s world.”

Lejon-Jurnett said he hopes anyone going through domestic violence will hear his mother’s story and choose not to go it alone. He wants people to take the time to talk to someone they trust and get help.

“If I could say something to my momma right now. I would say that I love you and I care about you Mom, and I want you back,” the 22-year-old said.

TMJ4 has identified the man taken into custody but is not naming him at this time as he has not been criminally charged.

According to MPD, charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip