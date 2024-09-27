'You can't let it work you up': Drivers plan ahead for weekend closure on eastbound I-894

Drivers should plan for detours as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation continues construction along I-894. The department plans to close the eastbound lanes of the interstate from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange this weekend.

The closure begins at 11 p.m. on Friday, September 27, and lasts until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, for paving work. See the full schedule here.

The closure will impact anyone who frequently takes eastbound 894 this weekend. Bill Brekke and John Dahl are just two of the people who shared how the road work has affected them so far.

Brekke said he normally takes I-984 to and from work but has been using alternative routes. He said the morning commute tends to be easier if he hits the road a bit earlier than usual. However, he added that patience is key when heading home since there’s no leaving early at the end of the workday.

“I work downtown more, so I would just get on 27th Street and go around, so it wasn’t bad,” Brekke said. “The Loomis Bridge out there kind of affects things, but I go over to 60th Street, and it’s been fine.”

Layton Avenue is the local detour. DOT officials encourage drivers to use I-94 and I-41 to help alleviate congestion.

The redirected traffic, however, ends up in neighborhoods that wouldn’t normally see such high volumes. Dahl shared his perspective as someone who lives with the noise every day. He said he now sees numerous 18-wheelers and cement trucks passing by his home.

“You can see, you can notice that it’s all been patched up already, but they come through here with those trailers. They bounce and make a lot of noise,” said Dahl, who lives near the interstate. “Our road is taking a beating.”

Despite the traffic and construction, both Brekke and Dahl are staying positive.

“Do you get woken up in the morning or late at night?” TMJ4’s Sydni Eure asked Dahl.

“Oh no,” Dahl replied. “I’m up early anyway. I don’t hear them in the house. I have hearing aids, so it doesn’t bother me. I don’t know about my neighbors over here.”

Eure also asked Brekke how he stays positive despite all the disruptions.

“You can’t let it work you up,” Brekke said. “It’s too tough in the morning when you’re driving through it, and once you get to work, you’re all worked up too. Just turn the radio on and enjoy the road.”

