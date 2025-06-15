Yelich homers and Megill dodges 9th-inning jam for Brewers to top Cardinals 3-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich homered and Trevor Megill escaped a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

Drew Avans and Sal Frelick each drove in a run for Milwaukee, which won for the fourth time in six games. Yelich had three hits, and Caleb Durbin went 2 for 3.

Iván Herrera hit his eighth homer for St. Louis with two out in the eighth inning. Willson Contreras also drove in a run.

The Cardinals wasted a prime scoring opportunity against Megill in the ninth. Nolan Arenado hit a leadoff single on the 12th pitch of his at-bat, and Nolan Gorman followed with a bunt single.

The runners advanced on a one-out wild pitch, but Megill fanned Victor Scott II and Masyn Winn for his 15th save in 17 opportunities. It was the Brewers' third win of the four-game set.

Yelich hit a solo drive in the fourth for his 14th homer and Avans' sacrifice fly off Miles Mikolas gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. It was Avans' first career RBI.

The Brewers added another run in the seventh on Frelick's groundout.

Mikolas (4-4) struck out seven in six innings.

Quinn Priester (5-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball in his fourth consecutive win. He struck out three and walked none.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip