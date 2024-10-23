Wrong-way driver passes vice president's motorcade in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on the interstate came within inches of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade on Interstate 94 in Milwaukee on Monday night.

The driver, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was traveling westbound around 8:26 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 at the Marquette Interchange, approaching the motorcade, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

As he drew closer, sheriff’s deputies stopped him.

The MCSO said deputies observed an open intoxicant in the vehicle, suspected the driver was impaired, conducted field sobriety tests, and took other investigative measures.

The driver was taken into custody on recommended charges of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.

No one was injured in the incident.

