MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A Milwaukee man who had a close call with Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade in Milwaukee made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Wayne Wacker faces one count of second-degree reckless endangerment after driving the wrong way on I-94 on October 21 near the Marquette Interchange.

Video from the Department of Transportation shows the motorcade with flashing lights heading toward the airport, as Wacker’s SUV heading in the opposite direction slowly passes.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office stopped him and deputies say they found an opened bottle of alcohol inside.

Wrong-way driver makes first court appearance after approaching VP Harris' motorcade in Wisconsin

In the hearing, Wacker’s attorney shared more about the 55-year-old.

"He's a lifelong resident of the state of Wisconsin. He has worked for MPS working as a special education teacher for over 20 years," said attorney Julius Kim.

TMJ4 interviewed Wacker last month as part of Teacher Fest at Schlitz Audobon. At the time, Wacker said he used to work at Hayes Bilingual School, tutoring Native American students on the city's south side.

After the hearing, Wacker's attorney said he had no intention of causing the vice president any harm.

“It was a serious situation, it is a serious situation, a dangerous situation and everyone is lucky, including Mr. Wacker, that no one got hurt,” said Kim.

Wacker's cash bail was set at $15,000.

He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor, maintain total sobriety, and is not allowed to drive without a valid license or insurance.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 18.

